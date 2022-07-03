Tyler, The Creator stars on unforgettable weekend at Wireless Festival

Tyler, The Creator performed a memorable set at Wireless Festival in Crystal Palace on Sunday (03.07.22).

The 31-year-old rap star was among the headline acts at the the festival in south London, and he closed the show in style, performing some of his best known hits for the crowd.

A host of other big-name acts from the world of hip-hop and R'n'B also wowed the crowd in London over the weekend, including Chris Brown, The Kid Laroi, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Ghetts, Berwyn, Trippie Redd, Nines, Baby Keem and Playboi Carti.

London-born rapper Little Simz also entertained the 45,000-strong crowd and she admitted that performing at the festival in her home city was a "dream come true".

The 'Introvert' hitmaker also confessed to having "hopped the fence" during her younger years in order to experience the festival for herself.

Elsewhere, A$AP Rocky and J. Cole also performed in London over the weekend, while the festival's star-studded guests included the likes of Venus Williams, Letitia Wright and Rihanna, who was supporting her boyfriend A$AP.

The 34-year-old singer was seen sporting an oversized black Prada jacket as she walked around the festival site with a number of bodyguards.

Prior to that, the 'Rude Boy' hitmaker and Rocky were spotted at a barber shop in London.

Rihanna has recently been keeping a low-profile at her home in Los Angeles after giving birth to her first child, but she was clearly eager to support Rocky during his UK show.

A source previously said: "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They were just like any other pair of parents-to-be."