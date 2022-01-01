Harry Styles 'heartbroken' after Copenhagen concert scrapped due to nearby shooting

Harry Styles was left heartbroken when his concert in Copenhagen, Denmark was called off on Sunday following a nearby shopping mall shooting.

A gunman opened fire inside the Field's shopping mall in Copenhagen late Sunday afternoon, killing three people and leaving several others critically injured.

The As It Was singer had been scheduled to perform at the nearby Royal Arena on Sunday night but the organisers decided to call it off following the tragedy.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Harry wrote, "I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other. H."

According to The Associated Press, he also wrote on Snapchat, "My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H."

It is not known if the concert will be rescheduled at a later date.

The 28-year-old is set to continue the Love On Tour trek in Paris on Tuesday. The worldwide tour, which was postponed twice due the Covid-19 pandemic, concludes in New Zealand in March 2023.