Crosby, Stills and Nash back catalogue has returned to Spotify

Crosby, Stills Nash back catalogue has returned to Spotify.

The trio removed their music from the popular streaming service six months ago in protest over their continued professional relationship with Joe Rogan after he faced multiple allegations of spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his popular podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’.

Their removal of their songs came after Neil Young demanded Spotify take down his music due to their exclusive distribution deal with the xx-year-old comic - which is worth an reported $200 million - and was followed by other iconic artists, such as Joni Mitchell.

Fans noticed that their songs were back over the weekend and asked member David Crosby - who along with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash make up the band - why it reappeared.

The 80-year-old musician replied: “I don’t own it now and the people who do are in business to make money.”

In March 2021, David’s music was purchased by the Iconic Artist Group - including the publishing and recording rights to his solo work, his songs with the Byrds, Crosby Nash, Stills Nash and Crosby, Stills Nash - owned by Irving Azoff.

In May, David announced that he was no longer touring due to being “too old”.

He said: “I’m too old to do it anymore. I don’t have the stamina; I don’t have the strength.”

David also explained he sold his masters because he had “zero” other choices.

He said: “Spotify doesn’t pay us. I had two ways of making a living, touring and records. Spotify comes along, and I don’t get paid for records anymore,” he said. “That’s half my income, OK? So I think, well, I should be grateful that I can still play live and pay the rent and take care of my family. And then along comes COVID and I can’t play live. The reason I sold my collection is that I didn’t have any other option. None. Zero.”