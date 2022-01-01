Big Sean expecting first child with Jhené Aiko

Big Sean is expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Jhené Aiko.

The rapper and R&B singer were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills over the weekend and Jhené's baby bump was noticeable in her figure-hugging grey dress.

After the photos were published by TMZ, a representative for Jhené confirmed the news to multiple outlets in a statement, which reads, "The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter."

The I Don't F**k with You singer commented on the happy news on his Instagram Stories on Sunday by writing, "Whole new motivation foreal (sic)! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank You... Can't wait to be a Dad."

Sean and Jhené, both 34, have been dating on and off since 2016 and they regularly work together on music, including their 2016 collaborative album Twenty88.

Their arrival will be his first child and her second - she is already mother to a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love from her relationship with R&B singer O'Ryan.

In his 2020 track Deep Reverence, Sean seemingly revealed he and Jhené once suffered a miscarriage.

"Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not takin'," he raps in the track. "Probably why this s**t with me get crazy and we lost a baby."