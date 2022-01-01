Ricky Martin denies domestic abuse allegations following restraining order request

Ricky Martin has denied the domestic abuse allegations made against him in a restraining order request.

A judge signed off on the restraining order request and police officers in Puerto Rico visited the singer's home in Dorado to try to serve him the order, police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Valencia told the agency that he could not provide full details about the order as it was filed under the island's domestic violence law. However, he shared that the order bans Martin from contacting the petitioner and a judge will decide during a later hearing if it should remain in place. The person who filed for the order did not contact police and went straight to the court.

The Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero reports that the Livin' la Vida Loca singer dated the other party for seven months and they broke up two months ago. According to the publication, in the order, the petitioner claims Martin did not accept their split and had been spotted outside the person's house at least three times.

"The petitioner fears for his safety," the order reads, according to El Vocero.

The singer's representatives denied the allegations in a statement to People.

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated," they said.

The report has led many to question if Martin is still with his husband Jwan Yosef, with whom he shares four children. He announced their marriage in January 2018.

Martin hit headlines last week when his former talent manager Rebecca Drucker sued him for $3 million (£2.5 million) for alleged breach of contract and unpaid commissions. He has yet to respond to the lawsuit.