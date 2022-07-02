Stray Kids postpone tour dates due to COVID-19

Stray Kids have postponed two dates of their US tour due to COVID-19.

Three of the band -Lee Know, Felix and I.N - are currently self isolating after they contracted the virus over the weekend, prompting two dates on their North American tour needing to be rearranged.

Live Nation made the announcement on their Twitter page on Saturday (02.07.22) that the DOMINO's hitmakers' Atlanta show the following day (03.07.22) and their Fort Worth date have been pushed back due to the trio’s self isolation.

The tweet read: “Lee Know, Felix and I.N received positive results on self-testing kits performed on July 2 (local time), thus immediately visited a hospital to receive PCR tests and were diagnosed with COVID-19.”

Live Nation also mentioned that everyone in the band had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had been sleeping in their own rooms while on the road.

The three who contracted the virus are also reported to be asymptomatic but are still adhering to guidelines put forward by the CDC.

The remaining members - Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han and Seungmin - and the crew have all tested negative but after “in-depth discussion” with their tour partners, they opted to do the shows at another time but vowed to do all the other dates as planned.

Live Nation added: “We ask for STAY’s (Stray Kids’ fan base) understanding, as STAY are the ones who have been most eagerly waiting for the concerts. We will provide more details regarding the new dates for these shows as soon as possible.