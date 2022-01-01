Halsey rewrote will during pregnancy after suffering three miscarriages

Halsey rewrote her will while pregnant with her son Ender because she had suffered three miscarriages in the past.



The Without Me singer, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, wrote an essay for Vogue.com in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, meaning U.S. states are able to make abortion illegal.



In the essay, which was published over the weekend, Halsey shared they had suffered three miscarriages before the age of 24, and during one of the miscarriages, they needed to have an abortion as part of the "aftercare" procedure.



Because of her earlier experiences, the 27-year-old took a precaution while pregnant with her son Ender, who was born in July 2021.



"I rewrote my will during the third trimester of my pregnancy," they wrote. "After my past experiences, I was prepared for the worst. I gave detailed instructions regarding the donation of my organs should I die or be declared brain-dead, meaning if my heart beat on but my brain wasn’t functioning, the state would have permission to cut into my warm and still flush flesh and take my organs to save other lives. How funny that while my own heart would amount to nothing more than a series of involuntary movements on an operating table, a beating heart in my womb could mean I couldn’t consent to saving my own life."



The singer shared that she's been approached by people wondering if having Ender has changed her view on abortion rights but she insisted her pro-choice stance has only become stronger.



"I have never felt more strongly about it. My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his," they stated. "Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other."