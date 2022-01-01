Yungblud's new album is his 'most personal'

Yungblud's new album is the "most personal" record of his career.

The 24-year-old singer has revealed that his self-titled third album is almost finished, and he's given fans an insight into what they can expect, explaining that it'll explore his life and his childhood.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he shared: "It’s my most personal album yet.

"There’s a lot about my life and a lot about my childhood. I’m excited."

The 'Cotton Candy' hitmaker even revealed that he's already started work on his fourth album, admitting that he moves "really fast".

He said: "It’s gonna be great and I’m already writing album four. I’ve got ADHD, so I move really fast."

Asked if his new album will feature any collaborations, he replied: "There are. As it stands, three, but it’s all up in the air."

Yungblud previously described himself as a "vehicle for other people’s expression".

But the music star also feels people are waiting for him to make mistakes.

He said: "I am a vehicle for other people’s expression - the fans have stuck with me, as I fight for them. But other people have been watching me with a microscope, waiting for me to slip up."

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - knows his personality can be divisive, admitting he's "everything people hate".

And the singer - who released his debut album, '21st Century Liability', in 2018 - has also confessed to being "cocky".

He said: "I am everything people hate. I’m loud, I speak my mind and I tell the truth, no matter what. And you know what? I’m a cocky little s***, too."