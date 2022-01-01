Jason Derulo's ex claims he cheated on her during their relationship

Jena Frumes has claimed that Jason Derulo's infidelity caused their breakup.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the influencer, who shares a 13-month-old son with the singer, opened up about why she and Jason split last year.

Responding to an internet troll who called her a "w**re", Jena wrote, "I wouldn't call myself a w***e. It's unfortunate my situation didn't work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it's best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to."

Jena further detailed her relationship frustrations with the Talk Dirty singer in a separate Instagram Stories message.

"If a man wants a different girl every week over his family I'll never accept that," she wrote. "We will never be able to make it work 'happily.' I was straight up told that I should 'turn the other cheek.'"

Directing the rest of her post at trolls, Jena added, "If the streets come first I can't change that so stop blaming the women like we chose the single mother life. That s**t is hella annoying.

"You don't know what women go through to try & 'make it work.' It was never about money or dating someone famous... I was in love & we planned a baby & life together!"

She concluded, "It didn't work out and life must go on. Leave me alone."

Jason and Jena split up in September 2021, almost five months after welcoming their son Jason King.

The singer has yet to respond to Jena's claims.