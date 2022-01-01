Travis Scott's first festival show since Astroworld tragedy cancelled

Travis Scott's first festival since the Astroworld tragedy has been cancelled.

Two months before the Sicko Mode rapper was set to co-headline the Day N Vegas music festival, event organisers announced the event had been cancelled.

"We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022. The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks," they announced on Friday.

The now-cancelled festival was scheduled for the Labor Day Weekend in September on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Day N Vegas would have been Scott's first festival performance since his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas in November 2021. A crowd crush during his set resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

His next scheduled festival appearance is at Primavera Sound Festival in South America in November.