Sean 'Diddy' Combs responds to girlfriend Yung Miami's sign at BET Awards

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has called his girlfriend Yung Miami's "Go Papi" sign at the BET Awards "one of the sweetest things".

The City Girls rapper went viral for holding up a "Go Papi" sign for the hip-hop icon at the awards show while he received his Lifetime Achievement Award last Sunday.

Diddy - who confirmed he was dating the star in early June - has now praised her sign on Instagram.

Captioning a photo of Yung Miami holding up the sign, Diddy wrote, "This is one of the sweetest things anyone's ever done for me! Thank you Shawty Wop!"

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker gave a lengthy acceptance speech at the BET Awards after he received the honour from Kanye West and Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds. In the speech, he acknowledged his late ex-partner Kim Porter, the mother of his three children, and his ex-girlfriend Cassie, but failed to give a shout-out to Yung Miami in the audience.

Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee, responded to one Twitter user who claimed Diddy thanked "every woman in his life" except the one he was dating, writing, "Girl please!"