NEWS LF System heading for first UK Number 1 this week with 'Afraid To Feel' Newsdesk





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



After weeks of upward trajectory, LF SYSTEM are heading for their first UK Number 1 this week with Afraid To Feel, which has pulled into pole position in our Official Chart First Look. Discover more about LF SYSTEM in our exclusive chat with the Scottish DJ duo here.



George Ezra’s Green Green Grass will also be hoping to ascend to a new highest position on Friday; it’s currently up two to Number 3.



It could be quite the week for Ella Henderson, who is potentially looking at two entries in the Official Singles Chart Top 10; both Crazy What Love Can Do with David Guetta and Becky Hill (8) and 21 Reasons with Nathan Dawe (9).



Burna Boy has been burning up the Official Afrobeats Chart with Last Last for weeks, and the fiery track could lift up to a new peak on the Official Singles Chart (17) entering the Top 20 for the first time.



And finally, this week’s highest new entry could belong to Paolo Nutini. Throughout The Echoes is taken from Paolo’s newest album Last Night In The Bittersweet, and it’s pacing for a Number 23 debut. It would be the Scottish singer-songwriter’s highest-charting single since 2014’s Scream (Funk My Life Up).

