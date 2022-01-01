NEWS Adele stuns Hyde Park crowd for a second night Newsdesk Share with :





The Hello singer headlines day two of a two-night singer-songwriter extravaganza, joined by Gabrielle, Kacey Musgraves, Mahalia, Tiana Major9 & more.



Adele took to the stage once again for her second night of a spectacular headline set at American Express presents BST Hyde Park. The global superstar played the Great Oak Stage showcasing a 19-track headline set.



Wearing a glistening black off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown, Adele told the crowd: “It has been an absolute pleasure to be here this weekend… There’s no place like London in the summer. I can’t wait to come back. I love coming home. And happy Pride!”



The Rolling In The Deep star performed several highly-acclaimed tracks from her four albums, 19, 21, 25 and 30, including Hello before launching into hits I Drink Wine, Set Fire To The Rain, Skyfall and the renowned Someone Like You. She also had fun with the crowd, launching t-shirt cannons into the masses - “This is a tradition from the last tour about 100 years ago” - each of which contained £50 for fans to treat themselves to drinks.



Adele brought her incredible two-hour show to a thrilling end with a fireworks show as she belted out her final song, Love Is A Game.



Gabrielle was, once again, second on the bill for the Great Oak Stage. The Hackney-born songstress is celebrating 30 years since the release of her iconic number one hit Dreams and impressed the audience with her strong and distinct vocals. Her setlist included Rise, Sunshine and Out of Reach and, of course, Dreams. “It’s my first time doing Hyde Park in years,” she grinned.



Earlier, London-born Motown singer, Tiana Major9, opened the Great Oak Stage with her Grammy nominated single Collide from Queen & Slim, as well a very special rendition of George Michael’s Careless Whisper in a nod to the iconic singer. She was followed by 24-year-old singer-songwriter, Mahalia, who was as excited to be supporting Adele today as she was yesterday. She said: “I think it’s special that someone like Adele, who is a total household name, would use her platform to do this. It’s not just about gender, it’s about colour, religion - having women on stage who look different and believe different things together performing, that’s a massive part of what today is.”



Next up was American songstress Kacey Musgraves, who will be continuing with her Star Crossed: Unveiled tour after her appearances at BST Hyde Park. Kacey performed her popular tracks High Horse, Slow Burn and her own adaptation of Can’t Help Falling In Love from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.



The day launched on the Hard Rock presents Rainbow Stage with singer-songwriter Chrissi - followed by alternative rock singer Nilufer Yanya. Rebecca Lucy Taylor - known as Self Esteem - brought the Hard Rock presents Rainbow Stage to a close with a string of songs from her albums, Compliments Please and Prioritise Pleasure.



With the crowd going wild for their beloved Adele once again, it’s been another phenomenal day at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.



Setlist



Hello

I Drink Wine

I'll Be Waiting

Rumour Has It

Water Under the Bridge

One and Only

Skyfall

Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Easy on Me

All I Ask

Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)

Someone Like You

Oh My God

Set Fire to the Rain

Hold On

Rolling in the Deep



Encore:

When We Were Young

Love Is a Game