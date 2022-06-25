Noel Gallagher regularly offered 'couple of hundred million' to reform Oasis

Noel Gallagher claims he regularly gets offered "a couple of hundred million dollars" to reform Oasis.



The 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker's former band split up in 2009 following tensions between him and his brother and bandmate Liam Gallagher and he believes record label bosses would agree to anything if the pair agreed to work together again.



He said: "There’s not six months passes where I don’t get someone from Live Nation going, ‘You know there’s a couple of hundred million dollars in it for you’.



“Sony Music (Oasis’s record label) would love it.



"If I picked up the phone today and said I need to make a new Oasis record, you could make the most outlandish demands, you would be on the private jet in half an hour going to do the deal.“ Because they’re like, ‘Right, this is a licence to print money’."



But Noel is unimpressed by the attitude, insisting executives should be out looking for exciting new talent instead.



He added in a podcast interview: “Whereas really they should be looking for the next Oasis and taking the time to make it great.”



The 55-year-old rocker previously quit drinking during lockdown, but he admitted he was back on the booze following his appearance at Glastonbury last Saturday (25.06.22).



He said: “I was f***ed. I certainly wouldn’t have been able to sing on Sunday night.”



Liam has previously appealed to his estranged brother to get the band back together but he recently admitted he has accepted that his sibling "doesn't want to".



Speaking ahead of his Knebworth concerts last month, he said: "[Noel] had his f****** chance to get the band back together and he doesn’t want to. So, I thought, if he doesn’t want to do it, then I’m gonna have to do it and bring it to the people. And that’s exactly what I’m doing."