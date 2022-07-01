Rihanna shows support for ASAP Rocky at Wireless Festival

Rihanna made a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival on Friday (01.07.22) to support ASAP Rocky.

The 34-year-old singer thrilled fans when she was spotted in the crowd at the music festival at Crystal Palace Park in London, where her partner Rocky, 33 - who she recently welcomed her first child with - performed.

Rihanna was dressed in an oversized black Prada jacket as she walked around the festival site with a number of bodyguards.

Rihanna's former boyfriend Chris Brown - who was found guilty of assaulting her in 2009 - also performed at the event, his first UK festival in 12 years.

J Cole, Playboi Carti, Tyler, The Creator, Little Simz and Ari Lennox are all set to take to the stage over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Rihanna and Rocky were also spotted at a barber shop in London during their visit to the UK.

Before her appearance at Wireless, Rihanna had been keeping a low-profile at her Los Angeles home since giving birth to her first child.

A source previously told PEOPLE: "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They were just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."