Debbie Sledge wants new Sister Sledge line-up to play the Glastonbury Legends Slot

Debbie Sledge wants to play the Glastonbury Legends Slot with her new version of Sister Sledge.

The 67-year-old singer now tours her group's greatest hits as Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, with a line-up that is now comprised of herself, her daughter Camille Sledge, son David Sledge and her nephew Thaddeus, the son of original Sledge member Joni Sledge, who died aged 60 in 2017. Singer Tanya Ti-et completes the group.

Sister Sledge performed at the world famous musical festival - which takes place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, South West England - back in 2004, being the second act of the day to step foot on the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday, which was headlined by Sir Paul McCartney.

After witnessing the incredible Sunday afternoon sets of the likes of Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue, Lionel Richie and Nile Rodgers - who collaborated with Sister Sledge during the disco era - Debbie is desperate to return to Glastonbury in the Legends Slot.

When asked if she would love to return to Glastonbury in the coveted place on the bill, Debbie answered: "I would love that.”

She added: "We had a chance to appear at Glastonbury back in the day with Joni – who I just miss a lot - it was wonderful."

And her daughter Camille echoed her mother's sentiments, by saying: "I would love it. The fans at Glastonbury are crazy and wild. I love it."

Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary are performing in the UK at the 'Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2022' this weekend.

Camille believes the new line-up of Sister Sledge has worked so well live is because the next generation have embraced the touring life, both the good and bad parts, just like original member Debbie.

She said: "I love the tour life. We all do! There’s a lot of us Sledges out here!

“I love it, it’s such fun, I just love that mom always us to be ourselves and embrace what it is that excites us on stage. Some of us are really excited about dancing, some of us are really excited about harmonies and vocal arrangements.

"There’s always so much appreciation when we hear that people are excited about different levels of family and different generations on the stage together."

'Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2022' takes place at Glynde Place in East Sussex, England, from July 1st to July 3rd and the line-up also includes Erykah Badu, Gregory Porter, TLC, Tom Misch and Lianne La Havas among many more artists.

Go to Lovesupremefestival.com for tickets and more information.