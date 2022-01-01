Day N Vegas festival cancelled

Day N Vegas festival has been cancelled.

The festival - which would have been Travis Scott's first headline performance since the Astroworld tragedy - was due to take place in Las Vegas from 2nd to 4th September but has now been axed due to a "combination of logistics, timing and production issues".

An announcement on the festival's Instagram page stated: "We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022. The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase. If you purchased a festival pass(es) via AXS and have questions about the refund process, please contact AXS via support.axs.com. For Fuse Hotel Package support, please visit daynvegas2022.com for more info."

SZA and J Cole were set to headline alongside Travis at the festival, which was due to take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, Trippie Redd, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Baby Keem, Jhené Aiko and Pusha T were also on the bill.

Travis was due to perform at Day N Vegas 2021 but pulled out following the Astroworld tragedy, in which 10 people died and hundreds more were injured in a crowd surge that occurred during his headline set.