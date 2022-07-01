Scott Mills stepping down from Radio 1 to replace Steve Wright

Scott Mills is stepping down from his BBC Radio 1 weekday show to replace Steve Wright in his afternoon slot.

Wright, 67, announced he was leaving his long-running afternoon programme after 24 years, and a total of 40 years with the BBC.

Mills’ co-host Chris Stark, 35, will also be stepping down from their popular Radio 1 show, which airs from 1.30pm until 3pm.

It is the latest reshuffle at the corporation, after Radio 1 breakfast DJ Nick Grimshaw, 37, and ‘Future Sounds’ presenter Annie Mac, 43, left in 2021.

Wright made the announcement during his show on Friday afternoon (01.07.22), saying his boss had told him she wanted to do “something different” with his mid-afternoon slot.

The broadcasting veteran added: “At the beginning of this year, my friend and boss Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she wanted to do something different in the afternoons.

“Now, I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain? The support and creative freedom that I’m given is fantastic at Radio 2 and really I can’t hog the slot forever, so let’s give somebody else a go.

“Later this year, fans of the afternoon show can go to BBC Sounds to hear a ‘Serious Jockin'’ series and I’m also looking forward to developing and creating some exciting new digital programmes and podcasts, which will feature elements of the afternoon show. I get so much creative freedom at the BBC, I have no complaints.

“They’ve always been fair and kind to me. We're not done yet. Afternoons will finish in September, we'll move onto new programmes and projects in October, and ‘Love Songs’ will continue every Sunday morning.”

There seemed to be no ill feeling towards Mills, as Wright hailed him as a “brilliant and versatile” host.

Head of Radio 2 Ms Thomas said: “Steve's a legendary radio broadcaster and producer, known for his passion and commitment in keeping millions of listeners entertained each weekday afternoon.”

Mills’ new show be an hour shorter than Wright’s and will air from 2pm until 4pm.

He said about the change: “Time actually does fly when you’re having fun, and that’s certainly been the case over the past 24 years at my beloved Radio 1.”