Britney Spears' father Jamie denies bugging singer's bedroom during conservatorship

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has submitted a sworn declaration with the court that he did not bug his daughter's bedroom while acting as her conservator.

The 69-year-old's legal team submitted the declaration to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, nine months after the allegations were first raised in The New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears, which aired in September.

"I am informed of the allegation... that a listening device or 'bug' was placed (in) her bedroom as surveillance during the conservatorship. This allegation is false," Jamie said in court documents, obtained by Page Six.

"I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney's bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship... I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred."

He added that "under penalty of perjury", he would be able to testify that his declaration is "true and correct" if called as a witness.

However, Jamie's declaration did not address the allegations that he monitored on Britney's phone during the conservatorship.

In Controlling Britney Spears, a former security employee claimed Jamie had secretly obtained more than 180 hours of audio recordings of the pop star in her bedroom and monitored the texts, calls and internet searches on her mobile phone.

Jamie's then-lawyer insisted his actions "were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney (Samuel D. Ingham III) and/or the court."

Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart hired a former FBI special agent to investigate the claims in the documentary in January and she concluded that Jamie had "engaged in and directed others to engage in unconscionable violations of (Britney's) privacy and civil liberties."

Rosengart has repeatedly accused Jamie of abusing his position as his daughter's conservator and is investigating his conduct during the legal arrangement, which was terminated in November. Both Jamie and Britney's legal teams have recently accused each other of refusing to sit for depositions regarding the conservatorship.