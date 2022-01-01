NEWS Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' claims top single for third week Newsdesk Share with :





Kate Bush and Running Up That Hill have secured a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The resurgent hit retains its position at the top and the UK’s most-streamed track of the week, racking up 7.3 million audio and video streams over the past seven days. It would need to hold on to Number 1 for another week however to equal Wuthering Heights’ four-week stint at the summit.



But have we found the act who could topple the Stranger Things mega-hit next week? Scottish DJ duo LF SYSTEM continue their ascent by bagging the UK’s best-selling track of the week with their breakout summer smash Afraid To Feel scrambling up to a new peak of Number 2.



Beyoncé also makes her grand return to the upper echelons of the Official Chart today. Nu-disco track Break My Soul vaults seventeen places to a new peak of Number 4. Overall, it’s Queen Bey’s 20th solo UK Top 10 hit.



Outside the Top 10, internet sensation Joji continues to climb with Glimpse Of Us, now up two to Number 12.



OneRepublic are on the rise with new track I Ain’t Worried (24) while Sigala and Talia Mar’s Stay The Night benefits from a placement on the new series of Love Island, reaching another best position inside the Top 40 (25).



Following the release of the new Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler, Doja Cat’s Vegas – which is featured in the film’s original soundtrack – struts its way into the Top 40 for the first time, climbing eight places to Number 35. This is Doja’s 13th Top 40 hit.



And finally, Bru-C, a British rapper and MC hailing from Derbyshire, also make his Official Chart Top 40 debut with No Excuses up three to Number 40.