NEWS Porcupine Tree land first ever Top 5 as Harry Styles holds top album Newsdesk





Porcupine Tree - comprising members Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri and Gavin Harrison - see their eleventh studio album Closure / Continuation enter at Number 2, just behind reigning chart supremo Harry Styles - becoming the group’s first-ever UK Top 5 record.



Prior to this, the English experimental rockers enjoyed two UK Top 40 albums; 2007’s Fear of a Blank Planet (31) and 2009 release The Incident (23) and a further three Top 100 outings. The band’s new LP also tops this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Harry Styles claims a fourth non-consecutive week atop the Official Albums Chart with Harry’s House, while elsewhere in the Top 10, Chris Brown’s tenth album Breezy enters at Number 6. Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter Conan Gray enjoys his first UK Top 10 album with second studio record Superache, a new entry at Number 8. The record also lands at Number 3 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



North Carolina-born country singer Luke Combs also makes his UK Top 10 debut today with his third LP Growin’ Up landing at Number 9.



Californian R&B star Giveon achieves his first UK Top 40 album with Give or Take this week, while Machine Gun Kelly returns to the Top 40 thanks to a deluxe release of his Mainstream Sellout album (40).

