Glastonbury effect sees Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Diana Ross, Wet Leg and more enjoy huge uplift

Many artists who took to the stage at last weekend’s Glastonbury Festival have seen a huge uplift on the UK’s Official Albums Chart this week and a boost to their catalogue’s sales and streams, according to new Official Charts Company data.



· Billie Eilish, the festival’s youngest-ever headliner, boasts a hat-trick of placings in this week’s Official Albums Chart Top 40.



Billie’s latest record Happier Than Ever enjoys an 84% week-on-week boost to its combined weekly sales and streams total, leaping 18 places to Number 10, while 2019’s When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go is up 36 spots to Number 25 (+78%).



The US singer’s 2018 debut release Don’t Smile At Me also vaults 42 places to Number 39 (+51% uplift)



· Pyramid Stage performer Sam Fender has proven one of this year’s biggest beneficiaries of the Glastonbury effect.



Sam’s current record Seventeen Going Under more than doubles its weekly sales and streams tally, surging 110% week on week and enjoying a jump of 44 chart places back into the Official Albums Chart Top 20 (19).



Its title track also smashes back into the Official Singles Chart Top 20 – rising 170% over the previous seven days to ascend 40 places to Number 20, plus a first chart appearance for track two on the album also – Getting Started earns a debut at Number 78 this week.



The North East singer’s debut album Hypersonic Missiles leaps 95 spots into the Top 40 at Number 33 (+103% uplift week on week).



· Following their packed-out show-stopping Park Stage slot, indie newcomers Wet Leg ascend 48 places to Number 29 with sales and streams of their eponymous debut album up 71% over the past seven days. The Isle Of Wight duo also land two places on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 with Wet Dream (Number 84) and Chaise Longue (97).



· Olivia Rodrigo’s former Number 1 debut album SOUR enjoys a 30% weekly boost after she stole headlines by treating the crowd to a surprise Lily Allen duet at the festival. SOUR rebounds two places to Number 7 this week.



· Elsewhere, Sunday Pyramid Stage headliner Kendrick Lamar sees his latest LP Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers jump 4 places (20) with an increase of 27% this week.



· Sunday afternoon Legends slot star Diana Ross is still twinkling days later, with two albums returning to this week’s UK Official Albums Chart Top 40. The Greatest surges 337% week on week, propelling the collection into the chart at Number 49, while combined sales and streams of her latest record Thank You (Number 78) rise 455% week on week.



· Following Paul McCartney’s Saturday Pyramid Stage headline performance, The Beatles’ greatest hits collection ‘1’ jumps six places (Number 24) with a weekly uplift of 39%.



Martin Talbot, Chief Executive, Official Charts Company, adds: “Glastonbury really has delivered this year. On top of the huge entertainment its artists gave to the nation last weekend, both in person and on BBC TV, it has driven interest in so many artists over the past week, with Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Wet Leg and Kendrick Lamar among the biggest beneficiaries. Further evidence of the central place that Glastonbury takes in British culture.”



Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI, BRIT Awards & Mercury Prize, says: “Glastonbury showcased truly memorable performances, including many from a new wave of talent that is shaping today’s popular culture and, with many now achieving hundreds of millions of streams every year, are fuelling the continuing success of British music.

“This is a fantastic time for artists and bands, and new music has rarely been more vibrant. Thanks to streaming and social media, emerging and established artists alike from all genres and across the UK and beyond are with the support of their labels reaching new audiences at a scale we’ve never seen before.”