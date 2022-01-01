Red Hot Chili Peppers scrap Glasgow concert due to illness

Red Hot Chili Peppers have postponed their concert in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday.



The Can't Stop rockers were due to perform at Bellahouston Park on Friday evening, but they issued a short statement on social media Friday morning to announce that the show would not take place due to illness.



"Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1st," the message reads. "We are working on ways to reschedule this show. Please hold onto your tickets and wait for an update soon.



"RHCP love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your patience and understanding."



The message did not disclose if any of the band members - frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante - were ill and or what ailment they were suffering from.



The By the Way hitmakers have been in the U.K. and Ireland on their Global Stadium Tour for more than a week. They had performed in London and Manchester in England and Dublin, Ireland and were due to finish up in Glasgow before returning to continental Europe.



They are next scheduled to perform in Werchter, Belgium on Sunday.