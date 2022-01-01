BTS' j-hope drops debut solo single MORE

BTS star j-hope has released his debut solo single, 'MORE'.

The 28-year-old K-Pop star has served up the first taste of his upcoming album 'Jack In The Box', with the rapper heading in a rock direction for his first track since the boy band announced they were venturing into solo projects.

A music video for the song was also released and aims to represent the different sides of j-hope as the star moves through various rooms inside a box.

The full album will arrive on July 15 on streaming services and via Weverse Albums on July 29. The app allows users to download the album, photos and more via QR code.

Record label HYBE said the LP will allow j-hope to “break the mould and grow further”.

BTS' management team recently clarified the group are not going on hiatus.

It was reported earlier this month that they were going their separate ways and would reunite "someday" but their representatives have insisted their remarks were mistranslated.

A release from their agency HYBE said: "The group will remain active as a team while taking individual journey to further achieve personal growth. [They] will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists."

HYBE's parent company BIGHIT MUSIC added: "BTS now starts a new chapter with new solo projects as well as group projects. Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group's long-run as a team. BIGHIT MUSIC will actively support the artists."

Jungkook, 24, released a solo single on June 12 called ‘My You’.

BTS is also comprised of Jin, 29, Suga, 29, RM, 27, V, 26, and Jimin, also 26.