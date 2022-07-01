Red Hot Chili Peppers axe Glasgow gig due to illness

Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled their Glasgow gig on Friday night (01.07.22) due to "illness".

The 'Californication' rockers will no longer be playing Bellahouston Park in the Scottish city as planned and are working to reschedule the show.

A social media statement read: "Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1. We are working on ways to reschedule. Pls hold onto your tickets and wait for an update soon. RHCP love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your understanding. (sic)"

The gig cancellation comes after A$AP Rocky was so late to his support gig on the tour that headliners RHCP had to perform first.

The 33-year-old rapper was due to follow opening act Thundercat at the 'By The Way' rockers' concert at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford last week.

But as he was running so behind schedule, Anthony Kiedis and co were forced to play his slot, meaning the 'Praise The Lord' hitmaker ended up becoming the headliner, much to the dismay of RHCP fans.

One gig-goer tweeted: “A$AP Rocky has somehow just ruined a Red Hot Chili Peppers gig."

Another wrote: "Been going to gigs for 30 odd years and never seen anything like it. Many disappointed fans. Bizarre end to the night.”

The 50,000 crowd members were given notice of the swap on signs in the venue, which read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, A$AP Rocky will now play immediately after the Red Hot Chili Peppers."

His lateness came after the hip-hop star - who recently welcomed his first child with long-time partner Rihanna - was granted bail for $550,000 after he was arrested in connection with a shooting.

Rocky - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - was detained by police when his private plane flew into Los Angeles International Airport on April 20 in relation to an alleged incident that took place around 10.20pm on November 6, 2021.

The victim reportedly told cops the 'Everyday' rapper was walking with two others in the street when he approached him with a handgun. The unnamed victim alleged the rapper shot at him three or four times, and believed one of the bullets had grazed his left hand.

Rocky was released after posting bail.

He had been in Barbados with his then-pregnant girlfriend Rihanna but it was unclear if the 'Diamonds' hitmaker was with him when he returned to the US from his vacation before he was arrested.