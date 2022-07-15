Goo Goo Dolls unveil 13th studio album Chaos in Bloom

Goo Goo Dolls will release their 13th studio album 'Chaos in Bloom' on August 12.

The 'Iris' hitmakers - comprising John Rzeznik and Robby Takac - recorded the 10-track LP amid the global pandemic at Dreamland Studios just outside Woodstock, New York.

Frontman John - who produced the album himself for the first time - said: “'Chaos in Bloom' reminded us how special this whole thing is and to cherish the relationships that we have together.

“Where we’ve been, and where we’re going.”

Bassist and songwriter Robby added: “I’ve been trying to have a relationship with the bigger picture and refining happiness and what it means from that perspective.”

The lead single, 'Yeah, I Like You', is out now and is about the rise of internet celebrities who are "famous for doing nothing".

John, 56, said: “In a world that is just drowning in social media and internet stars, many of whom are certainly talented, but many confirm that in 2022 you can be famous for doing nothing.

“Celebrity in this age has a very quick burn. It was hard not to be consumed by it during the pandemic.”

The frontman previously opened up about how the global pandemic has made him even more thankful he's been able to make a living and support his family as a rock star.

He said: "I feel this real sense of gratitude that I've actually been able to have a career and have more than one song that people know. I'm really proud of that.

"You know, those songs gave me a life and a way to take care of my family ... and it's fun. I never thought in a million years that I would ever get to play music for a living. That's something that never fades from me."

Last year, the alternative rockers released the career-spanning collection 'Rarities'.

In 2020, Goo Goo Dolls dropped the festive LP 'It's Christmas All Over'.

Their 12th studio album, 'Miracle Pill', was released the year before.

The band will hit the road for their first US tour since 2019 this summer, kicking off on July 15, 2022 in Nampa, Idaho.

'Chaos in Bloom' track-listing:

1. 'Yeah, I Like You'

2. 'War'

3. 'Save Me From Myself'

4. 'Let The Sun'

5. 'Loving Life'

6. 'Going Crazy'

7. 'Day After Day'

8. 'Past Mistakes'

9. 'You Are The Answer'

10. 'Superstar'