Bret Michaels hospitalised before Nashville concert

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has confirmed he was hospitalised just before the band were due to perform in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.

The hair metal rockers were due to perform at the Nissan Stadium alongside Def Leppard, Motley Crüe and Joan Jett on the latest leg of their Covid-19-postponed The Stadium Tour.

However, the group were a no-show at the gig, which was subsequently called off altogether due to lightning strikes, as Bret was hospitalised shortly before going on stage.

"To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!" he posted in an Instagram statement. "I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I'm working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!"

TMZ reports that the rocker suffered a bad reaction to some medication.

The 59-year-old has had health issues in the past. In 2010, he suffered a brain haemorrhage and a stroke, which required an operation, and underwent surgery to repair a hole in his heart later that year.

With or without Bret, the next stop on The Stadium Tour is scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida on 2 July.