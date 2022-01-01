Beyoncé wants people to 'wiggle' to her forthcoming album

Beyoncé says her new album is made for people to "wiggle" to.

The 'Love On Top' hitmaker has opened up about her eagerly-awaited album, 'Renaissance', and how working on it became a place for her to "escape during a scary time for the world" amid the global pandemic.

Sharing the striking artwork of her sat on a holographic horse wearing very little, Beyoncé wrote on Instagram: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

So far, Beyoncé has released the lead single, 'Break My Soul', a house music banger that samples Robin S. hit 'Show Me Love' and Big Freedia's 'Explode'.

She added: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Robin S. found out about Beyoncé sampling 'Show Me Love' via social media.

The house music legend, 60, recently claimed she wasn't contacted by the megastar's team to clear the sample of her 90s' megahit on the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker's comeback single.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', she said: “It doesn’t have to be confirmed. A singer knows her songs.

“My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, mom, you’re trending all over the place! Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’ and you’re trending everywhere!”

However, she is honoured to be featured on a track with the former Destiny's Child star.

Asked if she'd like to collaborate with Beyoncé, she replied: “That’s always [the] dream.”

Robin added: “This message goes out to the Queen Bey - herself - Beyoncé, to Jay-Z, to the entire team. Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive."

Beyoncé is set to release the follow-up to 2016's 'Lemonade' on July 29.

The 'Halo' hitmaker is on the cover of British Vogue's July issue, and the publication's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful teased what's to come from the superstar.

He wrote: "New music is coming - a thrilling abundance of it...

"The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it."