Tommy Lee plays first full gig since breaking ribs

Tommy Lee has returned to the stage to play his first full gig with Motley Crue since breaking four ribs in a freak accident.



The drummer was able to perform a full set during the band's show at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday (28.06.22) just weeks after he hurt himself when fell down the stairs during a holiday in Nashville, Tennessee in June.



After the accident, Tommy continued with work and joined the band for the opening date of their new 'The Stadium Tour' in Atlanta, Georgia on June 16 - however, he was forced to cut the show short because he was in so much pain.



Tommy was replaced by session drummer Tommy Clufetos who took over from him behind the kit.



The 59-year-old star has since returned to the stage but has been unable to play full shows. At the band's show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last weekend (25.26.06.22) he was only able to play on eight of the gig's 15 songs.



Tommy's wife Brittany Furlan recently revealed how her rocker spouse injured himself. The 35-year-old influencer told fans on Snapchat: “We were staying at an old rental house in Nashville. It was a cool, old quirky house. “But the stairs outside were made out of stones, and they were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree. And everything was fine. I actually fell up the stairs a few times getting groceries, but whatever. So, the day that we were leaving Nashville, our driver came and we had all this luggage and he wasn’t helping us; he just stayed in the car. And so Tommy was trying to carry all of our luggage for us. And he fell down these crazy stairs and broke - broke - four ribs. Not fractured, not bruised - broke.”