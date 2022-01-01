Cardi B planning tummy tuck after giving birth to second child

Cardi B wants to have a tummy tuck following the birth of her second child.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, who welcomed her son Wave in September, spoke to her followers in a series of Instagram Stories videos on Wednesday while wearing a cropped top and jeans. In one clip, she grabbed her stomach and revealed she was planning to get rid of "this extra little skin".

"This stomach, it's giving tummy tuck. Like, it's not bad, but I just don't like this extra little skin," she said. "I am a little heavier than usual, but I don't like it, I want to get rid of it. Like, I think Wavey, like, did me wrong.

"I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f**k out and do my f**king surgery. I'm over... Me and surgery goes together bad. Real bad. We go together real bad."

Cardi, who is releasing her Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration Hot S**t on Friday, is no stranger to surgery. In May 2019, she revealed she underwent liposuction and breast augmentation procedures following the birth of her first child - daughter Kulture - in July 2018.

She defended her decision to go under the knife instead of exercising at the time.

"(People tell me), 'You lazy, you should just work out,'" she said on Instagram Live. "I do whatever the f**k I want to do with my body. I don't have the time of day like you do. Like, my job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don't have time to work out and I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, (will) not get fixed."

The 29-year-old also a boob job and butt implants before she was famous.