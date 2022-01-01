Lily Allen reveals abortion while slamming Roe v. Wade ruling

Lily Allen has revealed she once had an abortion in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's controversial rolling back of their previous Roe v. Wade ruling.



America's top legal body reversed the 1973 decision on Friday - meaning U.S. states can make abortion illegal.



Since then, several stars including Laura Prepon and Lauren Conrad have revealed they have had terminations and how their lives would be different if their procedures had been illegal.



Lily, who dedicated her 2009 song F**k You to the Supreme Court during Olivia Rodrigos set at Glastonbury on Saturday, revealed her own experience on Instagram Stories on Thursday.



Hitting out at the idea women should only have abortions in exceptional circumstances, she wrote: "I wish people would stop posting examples of exceptional reasons for having abortions.



"Most people I know, myself included, just didn't want to have a f**king baby and that is reason enough. We don't have to justify it. It shouldn't have to be said, and I think all these examples just play into the hands of the baddies."



Lily - who shares daughters Marnie, nine, and Ethel, ten, with ex-husband Sam Cooper - did not disclose when she had the termination.



The 37-year-old previously suffered the trauma of a miscarriage in 2008 with then-partner, Chemical Brothers star Ed Simons. Two years later, she and then-husband Sam lost a baby six months into her pregnancy. The ordeal left her fighting for her life due to blood poisoning.



The Smile singer married her second husband David Harbour in 2020 and said at the time they were planning on extending their family.