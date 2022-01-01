Machine Gun Kelly explains why he smashed glass against head during after-party

Machine Gun Kelly has explained why he smashed a Champagne flute against his head during an after-party in New York earlier this week.



Following his concert at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, the musician and his friends headed to Catch Steakhouse for an after-party. Video footage shows Kelly giving a speech to the crowd and banging the glass against his head. Despite blood pouring down his face and neck and onto his clothes, the 32-year-old launched into an impromptu performance of his hit song My Ex’s Best Friend.



Kelly appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers the following night with the cut above his right eyebrow all cleaned up but still noticeable. Host Seth asked him to explain what happened.



"You know when you clink a Champagne glass with a fork to kind of get people's attention? Yeah, well, I didn't have a fork, so I just clinked it on my head," he said.



Seth joked, "You know, in medicine, they call that 'asking for it'," and Kelly replied, "Yeah, so I had a serious case of that last night."



Elsewhere, the singer admitted he felt "like s**t" and flinched when he accidentally touched the cut while talking. He said to Seth, "Ow, f**k, sorry, I keep forgetting I have this but I'm a hand talker."



On Wednesday, Kelly shared photos of the incident on Instagram which showed his right eyebrow caked in blood and bloodstains down the side of his nose, face, neck, chest and all over his hands. He captioned the snaps, "NYC you’re my bloody valentine".



He also posted footage of the smash on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "This is where things turned" and gave fans a closer look at the wound on Wednesday morning. Checking out the injury using his phone's camera, he remarked in the video: "Gross".