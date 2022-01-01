Bastille to perform at The Hundred final

Bastille will perform at The Hundred final on 3 September.

The 'Pompeii' hitmakers will take to the stage at the men's and women's final at Lords at the end of the cricket competition and they "can't wait" to be there, both to perform, and to watch the fast-paced tournament.

They said in a statement: “We are really looking forward to being part of The Hundred Final this year. Woody in particular is a big cricket fan and loves what The Hundred has brought to the summer sporting schedule. Needless to say, we can't wait to be there!”

The Hundred kicks off on 3 August and all 34 games will feature live music curated in collaboration with BBC Music Introducing, ensuring fans are connected with both new and established artists who began the career on the platform.

Among the artists appearing across the country at grounds including Lord's and The Kia Oval in London, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, Leeds' Headingley, the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Trent Bridge in Nottingham will be English Teacher, Lottery Winners, Samm Henshaw, Priya Ragu and Tamera.

Last year's debut The Hundred saw the likes of Becky Hill, Everything Everything, Sports Team and LAuranHibberd take to the stage.

Sophie Ecclestone, Manchester Originals star said, “The music last year was amazing, Lizelle and myself even had time for a little dance to Becky Hill during the opening game!

"It added so much to the competition and showed The Hundred is all about unmissable action on and off the pitch. I can’t wait to get a front row seat this summer and hopefully we can be dancing to Bastille after winning the competition.”

More information on The Hundred’s 2022 music line-up is available at www.thehundred.com/music/live-acts, where fans will also be able to receive updates on additional artists confirmed for this summer’s competition in the coming weeks.

The confirmed list of artists and where they will be performing are as follows:

• Bambi Bains – The Kia Oval, London

• Bastille – Lord’s, London

• BEKA – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

• Big Image – Edgbaston, Birmingham

• Caity Baser – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

• Casey Lowry – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

• Celina Sharma – Lord's, London

• CIEL – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

• Dolores Forever – Headingley, Leeds

• English Teacher – Headingley, Leeds

• Jordan Mackampa - Edgbaston, Birmingham

• Katy J Pearson – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

• Kofi Stone – Edgbaston, Birmingham

• Leadley – Edgbaston, Birmingham

• lleo – The Kia Oval, London

• L'objectif – Headingley, Leeds

• Lottery Winners – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

• Mace The Great – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

• Panic Shack – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

• Phoebe Green – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

• Priya Ragu – Headingley, Leeds

• Queen Millz – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

• Samm Henshaw – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

• SOFY – Lord’s, London

• Tamera – The Kia Oval, London

• Wild Front – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton