Kelly Clarkson is navigating what music she feels 'comfortable releasing' following divorce

Kelly Clarkson is trying to figure out what music she feels "comfortable with releasing" following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.



The Because of You singer filed for divorce from Blackstock, the father of her two children, after almost seven years of marriage in June 2020 and their union was officially dissolved last August.



Clarkson has been channelling her emotions into her songwriting but she isn't sure what tracks she feels OK with releasing on her next album, which is still a work in progress.



"It's been the hardest thing to navigate," she said on Apple Music 1's The Chart Show with Brooke Reese. "I've never had this difficult of a project. It's one of those things where I'm a human and I'm going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows a huge divorce went through, and it's been, like, two years and not easy with kids, especially that makes it just a whole different dynamic."



The Kelly Clarkson Show host gave the interview to promote her new covers EP, Kellyoke, named after the music segment on her show. She explained that she covered Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever on the EP because she loves how emotionally honest it is.



"That one really did hit home for me and I really, really, really wanted to do that one," she shared. "That song, I'm sure, means a whole heap of different thing for her. But the domino effect of her releasing that and how it affects so many other people, because those are the songs when you are completely honest and you're angry and you're sad and you're hurt. And all those things, that equation makes for the best songs. So I'm just navigating what I'm comfortable with releasing."



Clarkson released the festive album When Christmas Comes Around... in December, but her last non-holiday record, Meaning of Life, dropped in 2017.