Sugababes want leaked MKS album to get official release

Sugababes want to release their leaked MKS album officially one day.



The 'About You Now' trio - made up of original members Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy - reformed in 2012 under the name MKS after being blocked from using the band name they came up with back in 1998, and faced a tough time when a planned record got leaked.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Siobhan claimed: "Some people would say it was sabotage".



Admitting the group would love to give the songs a proper airing one day, she added: "It's some of our best work. The tracklisting that we like for it, I think, is just banger after banger, it really is."



Now, they feel stronger than ever after regaining the rights to the Sugababes moniker, claiming there were "people obstructing" them.



Keisha said: "So we went with the name MKS because of the obstruction.



"It was unfair as when that happens and you don't get to explain to the masses, it falls back on us and then the people who obstruct, they run off into the sunset.



"We just got bigger balls. We were like, 'We're women in this industry, we're going to stick up for ourselves and fight'. We didn't want to let our fans down."



Now, the group are keen to release more music in the future, with some big name collaborations in mind.



Keisha pondered: "Writing and trying to be creative, it takes time - although we say that and when we get in the studio it is quick.



"We are trying to get everything together. We're only just coming out of COVID and stuff, so we're hopeful.



"Who we would really wanna work with is, like, Mark Ronson, Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams and Burna Boy. Those are our four."