Ricky Martin hit with $3 million breach of contract lawsuit from ex-manager

Ricky Martin is being sued for more than $3 million (£2.5 million) by his former talent manager.

Rebecca Drucker filed the lawsuit against her former client in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, claiming that she is owed more than $3 million in unpaid commissions.

Drucker originally managed the Livin' la Vida Loca singer from 2014 and 2018 but was brought back into the fold around May 2020 when his "personal and professional life (were) in absolute turmoil", according to TMZ.

The manager claims she "resurrected" Martin's career and guided him through "recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors", helping him make millions of dollars, of which she is owed "substantial commissions".

In the 15-page complaint, obtained by Deadline, Drucker also claims the She Bangs singer was threatened with a "potentially career-ending allegation" in September 2020 and he was able to emerge from it "unscathed and (proceed) with his professional resurgence" with her help.

Addressing the breach of oral contract and unpaid commissions claims, Drucker's lawyers wrote in the complaint, "Martin completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her under their management agreement."

They continued, "By his flagrant breach of contract, Martin betrayed Rebecca and took for granted her loyalty, dedication and exceptional service to him. What is worse, Martin fostered a toxic work environment wherein he constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied to Rebecca, forcing her to resign as his manager in April 2022.

"Martin has now threatened Rebecca and is attempting to force her to sign an agreement with a nondisclosure clause to silence Rebecca about the abhorrent behavior by Martin that she has both witnessed and endured."

Drucker, who says she "will not be silenced", is demanding a trial by jury. Martin is yet to publicly respond to the suit.