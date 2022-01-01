Olly Alexander is loving Kate Bush's renaissance and says she brings an 'essence of magic'

Olly Alexander is loving the current "Kate Bush-aissance".

The Years and Years star has always been a big fan of the 'Wuthering Heights' legend, who has seen a resurgence in popularity as her classic 1985 track 'Running Up That Hill' topped the UK singles chart after being featured in the latest season of 'Stranger Things'.

Olly told NME: "I’ve always loved Kate Bush so much. We have [this current] Kate Bush renaissance, the Kate Bush-aissance.

"Just hearing her voice and how magical she is, I think she really brings this essence of magic.

"People really connect that with her. I just feel like she’s released magic in the world again, and I’m just like ‘thanks, Kate Bush.' ”

The actor and singer played at Glastonbury Festival over the weekend, and he was delighted to "express" himself in front of the live crowd.

He said: "I’m just grateful to be here first of all. I’m so lucky I get to do this.

"I get to express myself when I’m on stage and get to be this version of myself that’s bigger than who I am usually.

"He’s more flamboyant and more out there but it’s an expression of who I am inside. That’s a part of me and I get to do that on stage.”

And Olly hopes his own performances as Years and Years can inspire other people to "be freakier" and embrace another side of themselves during such a difficult time for "so many different people" around the world.

He added: "I hope people that come to the show and come to watch Years and Years, get to get a bit of that for themselves, [to say] ‘I’m going to be myself, I’m going to be freakier!’

"That’s what I hope because life is really difficult right now for so many different people and in so many different ways.”