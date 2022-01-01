Travis Barker hospitalised with pancreatitis

Travis Barker has reportedly been hospitalised with pancreatitis.



Photographs published on Tuesday showed the Blink-182 drummer being wheeled into a hospital on a gurney with his wife Kourtney Kardashian walking by his side. It was reported that they went to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning due to undisclosed health concerns and were subsequently transferred to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via ambulance.



Multiple sources connected to the family told TMZ on Wednesday that Travis has pancreatitis, or an inflammation of the pancreas, a condition which can cause symptoms such as nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting.



Doctors reportedly believe that the inflammation was triggered by a recent colonoscopy the 46-year-old had.



A source told People on Wednesday that the musician "was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk" and both he and Kourtney were very worried on Tuesday.



The source added that Kourtney, who married Travis last month, "won't leave his side" and he is "getting the best care at Cedars".



Neither Kourtney nor Travis has commented about his health scare on social media. However, Travis' 16-year-old daughter Alabama posted and deleted a photo of her holding her father's hand while he rested in a hospital bed.



His 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya also wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated Xx."