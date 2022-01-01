Calvin Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 features huge names

Calvin Harris has unveiled the star-studded list of artists featured on 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’.

The superstar DJ's follow-up to 2017's 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' features the mega-hit 'Potion' featuring Dua Lipa, plus big names including Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Halsey, Charlie Puth and Snoop Dogg.

The huge list was revealed on Calvin's Instagram with an instrumental playing to the rolling waves as each name popped up.

A release date of August 2 was confirmed on the star's website.

The first volume in 2017 included the hit 'Feels' featuring Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean.

The 'I Need Your Love' hitmaker is currently completing a residency at the world-famous Ushuaïa Ibiza.

Calvin plays the super-club Fridays until September 2.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old producer - who is engaged to Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope - previously admitted there's been an element of luck behind his career success, admitting that his "reckless decisions" have paid off in spectacular fashion.

He said: "I got lucky in different ways.

"I wrote the right songs at the right time, I picked the right genre of music, I started DJing in the US at the right time. If I hadn’t made all of these reckless decisions, I wouldn’t have been put in that place. Every time I play in front of people I’m celebrating the fact I got out of that situation."

Calvin topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid DJs for six consecutive years from 2013 to 2018 until being dethroned by The Chainsmokers in 2019.

The artists featured on 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' are:

21 Savage

Dua Lipa

Young Thug

Stefflon Don

Chlöe

Charlie Puth

Pusha T

Shenseea

Tinashe

Normani

Lil Durk

Halsey

Offset

6lack

Justin Timberlake

Coi Leray

Busta Rhymes

Donae'o

Latto

Pharrell

Swae Lee

Jorja Smith

Snoop Dogg