Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil to receive honorary degree

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil is set to receive an honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University.

The 42-year-old Scottish rocker will be bestowed with a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from the prestigious educational institution for “his continued inspiration to all creatives the world over”.

In a statement, the 'Many of Horror' hitmaker said: “To receive this doctorate is an honour I could never have expected. To receive it in Glasgow, a city that has featured so long and so supportively in the band’s story, is the stuff of dreams.

“I am also proud to be connected to such a forward-thinking institution as Caledonian University, and accept this honour gratefully.”

The ceremony will take place on the morning of July 7.

Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pamela Gillies CBE FRSE, commented: “Graduations also afford us the opportunity to welcome distinguished individuals into our GCU family as honorary graduates.

“This year we are privileged indeed to honour many worthy recipients. They all share a deeply held core set of values that align with our own. They authentically live these values and are an inspiration to us all.”

Meanwhile, the rock trio will embark on a UK tour with Architects later this year.

Biffy will be joined by the metalcore band on the jaunt, which kicks off at Leeds' First Direct Arena on November 5, and includes a stop at London's The O2 arena on November 12, before concluding in Bournemouth on November 15.

The band - completed by twins Ben and James Johnston - said: "It's been way too long ... we are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it."

Biffy released their ninth studio album, 'The Myth Of The Happily Ever After', in October.