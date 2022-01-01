Outkast star Big Boi is divorced

Outkast star Big Boi's 20-year marriage to Sherlita Patton is officially at an end.



Legal documents obtained by TMZ show the final divorce decree was entered into court last month, just a month after Big Boi, real name Antwan André Patton, filed for the split in April.



In the filing, he said there was "no reasonable hope of reconciliation" and that they'd already separated and were living apart.



The couple agreed to a postnuptial agreement in 2016 in which they divided up their assets and debts, and have since agreed to a confidential settlement to tie up anything not covered by the arrangement, according to TMZ. Details of their finances will remain private.



They also reportedly agreed that neither would make threats of "injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing" towards the other.



Big Boi and Sherlita, who married in 2002, have one son and one daughter, while he has another son from a previous relationship.



Sherlita filed for divorce back in 2013, demanding financial support and full custody, but the couple subsequently reconciled.