The 1975 unveil new LP Being Funny In A Foreign Language

The 1975 have unveiled the track-listing and shared the title for their upcoming fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.



Matty Healy and cos follow-up to 2020's ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ is set to be previewed by the lead single, 'Part of the Band', on July 7.



It comes after billboards with lyrics to the track were spotted across London.



What's more, Matty - who recently broke up with girlfriend FKA twigs - shared a brief snippet of the tune on his Instagram.



The lyrics include a reference to the 33-year-old singer's past substance abuse, such as: "Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or I am just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke calling his ego imagination?”



There's still no release date for the LP.



The group had recently earmarked July 7 as a "significant date for the band".



The 'Sound' hitmakers released new photos taken by collaborator Samuel Bradley and teased: "Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975."



The 1975 had also deleted their social media profiles and website in preparation for their new era.



The band are set to make their live comeback at Japan's Summer Sonic festival in August.



The 'Somebody Else' group will headline the festival in Tokyo and Osaka on August 20 and 21, following a two-year break from the road.







'Being Funny In A Foreign Language' track-listing:



‘The 1975’



‘Happiness’



‘Looking For Somebody (To Love)’



‘Part of the Band’



‘Oh Caroline’



‘I’m In Love With You’



‘All I Need To Hear’



‘Wintering’



‘Human Too’



‘About You’



‘When We Are Together’