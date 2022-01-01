Leigh-Anne Pinnock victim of online leak as solo demo is taken offline

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's record label has launched an investigation after an early demo of her solo track, 'I Need You', leaked online.

Warner Music swiftly had links to the Little Mix star's recording taken down.

The clip was replaced with a notice of a copyright claim by the owner, which read: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “This track is an extremely early demo.

“Bosses acted quickly and are determined to get to the bottom of how it appeared online because only a handful of people had heard it.

“They are taking it extremely seriously. Leigh-Anne is working hard to give fans the music they deserve.”

Leigh-Anne has been writing with Tayla Parx, who co-wrote the girl group's hit single 'Sweet Melody'.

According to the newspaper, Leigh-Anne is set to drop her last name for her solo releases.

The 30-year-old star has bought the domain Leigh-Anne.com, which is currently "under construction".

Meanwhile, it's not just music Leigh-Anne is getting into after Little Mix - also comprising Perrie Edwards, 28, and Jade Thirlwall, 29 - went on hiatus, as the pop singer is also writing a book.

Leigh-Anne - who has 10-month-old twins with fiance Andre Gray - has a number of projects in the pipeline, but she is most "passionate" about the tome she is planning to publish, which will focus on identity and her own experiences, expanding on the topics covered in her BBC Three documentary 'Race, Pop and Power'.

In March, it was reported that Leigh-Anne was negotiating with several publishing houses over the rights to her memoir.

A source said: “This is stuff she’s passionate about - it isn’t going to be an expose on life in a pop band, more an insight into her feelings about who she has become in that time, what she stands for and what she believes in.

"The reaction to her documentary really spurred Leigh-Anne to want to do more. She knows her platform can help other people too and she wants to represent as many young women like her as she can.

“This is about stepping out from a band and defining who she is going to be as an independent woman and as an artist going forwards. She’s very excited at the prospect of working on it and getting it out to fans.”