Yungblud drops Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today

Yungblud has released his new single, 'Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today'.

After the filming of the fan-featuring music video for the track was shut down by police in London's Southbank last week, the 'Cotton Candy' star has dropped the track and promo for the latest song from his upcoming self-titled LP.

In a press release, Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - said of the song about not letting haters ruin happiness: “To me, this song is what happiness feels like. A defiant sort of happiness. Looking at yourself in the mirror and telling the sadness to f*** off and come back another day.

“I wanted this song to be a little part of someone’s day. No matter what they’re going through, they can put this on and feel a bit stronger today. That’s the vision; that’s the dream.”

The latest track follows 'The Funeral' featuring Ozzy Osbourne and 'Memories' with WILLOW.

'YUNGBLUD' is released on September 2.

Meanwhile, the 'fleabag' hitmaker is eyeing a collaboration with The Rolling Stones after meeting idol Sir Mick Jagger.

The 24-year-old rocker got the chance to meet the 'Satisfaction' singer at their Liverpool concert at Anfield football stadium earlier this month, and the 78-year-old music legend recently honoured Yungblud for carrying the torch for rock 'n' roll in the 21st century by presenting him with a guitar inspired by the late Buddy Holly's Gibson J-45.

And it was a "dream come true" for the pop punk star.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: “He’s a real hero of mine. We talked about music, the state of rock ’n’ roll, the energy within it and the diversity in rock music right now.

“Thank f*** people are getting p***** off again. “People need to be p***** off.

“That’s what rock ’n’ roll is founded on – energy and love.”

Asked if a Stones collaboration is on the cards, he replied: "I’d love that. We’re in contact, we’ve met and if the opportunity arises, absolutely.”