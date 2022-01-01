Billie Eilish receives Glastonbury chart boost

Billie Eilish's records are soaring up the U.K. albums chart following her headline set at the Glastonbury Festival on Friday.

Initial data on Monday showed albums by the youngest headliner in the festival's history and fellow Friday performers Sam Fender and Wet Leg are already shooting up the hit list.

Eilish's second album Happier Than Ever is already up 19 places to nine, with her 2019 debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? rising from number 61 to 16 in the early figures.

British rocker Fender's early Friday evening Pyramid Stage set has pushed both his albums, Seventeen Going Under and Hypersonic Missiles, into the Top 40, with the former at 14 and the latter climbing to 38.

Wet Leg drew astonishing crowds to Glastonbury's Park Stage on Friday, and their chart-topping eponymous debut from earlier this year is also clawing its way back up the rundown.

Official Charts Company chief executive Martin Talbot said: "Even though we have only received initial data from the weekend, it is already clear that Glastonbury Festival is having a huge impact. How huge will only become clear over the coming days, but the fact that Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Wet Leg are surging already raises the possibility of a record impact from the world's greatest music festival."

Big-name performers from later in the weekend, including Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and Diana Ross, are also expected to surge up the charts as streaming data comes through over the coming days.