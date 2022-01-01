Lizzo annoys some family members with her provocative antics

Lizzo has annoyed some members of her family by swearing in her songs and showing off her body.



During the Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, the Juice hitmaker explained that she had a strict upbringing as a child and some of her family members aren't impressed with her risqué antics.



"For the first 10 years of my life, when we lived in Detroit, I was in The Church of God in Christ. When you have that faith, it is strict with the kind of music you listen to," Lizzo recalled. "We didn't listen to secular music, it was devil music."



Host James asked if she would have been allowed to listen to her own music back then, she replied, "Early on Lizzo, yes. But when Lizzo started cussing, no. I've p**sed a few family members off."



When James asked if they were annoyed by her swearing, Lizzo clarified, "I don't know it's just that. It might be the a*s, and the nudity, a little bit. Like my cousin gets mad at me all the time. He'll call my mum and be like, 'Hey, tell Melissa to put some clothes on.'"



However, his disapproval doesn't stop her behaviour, as she joked, "And then I double down and post more nudes the next day."



During the segment, Lizzo sang her hits Truth Hurts, Good as Hell, Special and About Damn Time, as well as a cover of Beyoncé's Crazy in Love.



She explained to James that Beyoncé has been her "North Star" for years and her music always made her like life will get better.



"When I was shy, or I didn't think I was cool or when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me," she shared. "I would feel something, I would feel like my life is gonna be better, you know? There's hope for me... The way she makes people feel, that's how I want to make people feel with music."