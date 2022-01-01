Debbie Sledge wants her children to carry on Sister Sledge legacy - not holograms!

Debbie Sledge wants her children to carry on the legacy of Sister Sledge when she stops performing rather than holograms.



The 67-year-old singer now tours her group's greatest hits as Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, and the line-up includes her daughter Camille Sledge, son David Sledge and her nephew Thaddeus, the son of original Sledge member Joni Sledge, who died aged 60 in 2017. Singer Tanya Ti-et completes the group.



Debbie and Camille are aware of ABBA's hologram show in London, 'ABBA Voyage', which features the four members - Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - recreated in their heyday as performing 'ABBAtars'.



However, the mother-and-daughter want Sister Sledge to continue with the family performing beloved tracks like 'We Are Family', 'Lost In Music' and 'Thinking Of You'.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, singer Camille said: "I love how technology is used. I saw Tupac [Shakur] on hologram but I just enjoy live music and a live audience. I’m really just a person who loves live performance, I always have and I think it’s because of my mom."



Adding that she hopes her kids will perform as Sledgendary for years to come, Debbie added: "That is a thought that has run through my head.



"I hope whatever they do they continue to keep sharing their talents and developing themselves and doing things that makes them happy. They’re real artists and they’re in the element with this and I that they continue with it whether I’m around or not. I hope they continue."



Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary will be performing in the UK at the 'Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2022' this weekend and they can't wait to play to their passionate fans again.



Both Debbie and Camille believe the reason why Sister Sledge's songs have endured for six decades has got as much to do with the family aspect of the band - which originally also included Debbie's siblings, Kim Sledge, Kathy Sledge and Joni - as well as the "great" melodies.



In the joint interview, Debbie said: "I think we had some very popular songs and I think we’re just enjoying singing these great songs.



“We’ve been coming over to the UK for so long it feels like we have family here now.



“I think it’s the family aspect of it."



Camille mused: "Mom and her sisters are really sisters and I think people really relate to that. I’ve heard fans walk up to my mom and say, ‘Me and my real sisters would stand in the mirror with hair brushes and act like we were Sister Sledge.’ Families always march up and say things like that. The songs are always at family reunions, they’re always at weddings, they’re always at family functions.”



'Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2022' takes place at Glynde Place in East Sussex, England, from July 1st to July 3rd and the line-up also includes Erykah Badu, Gregory Porter, TLC, Tom Misch and Lianne La Havas among many more artists.



Go to Lovesupremefestival.com for tickets and more information.