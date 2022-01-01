Machine Gun Kelly once put shotgun in his mouth during call with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he was once so low that he put a shotgun into his mouth while on the phone to his fiancée Megan Fox.



In his new Hulu documentary film Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink, the musician candidly revealed that he was in "really dark" place after his father passed away in July 2020 and worsened his battle with depression and substance abuse.



He recalled one night he attempted to take his own life while Megan was out of the country shooting a movie.



"I wouldn't leave my (hotel) room," he remembered. "I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me. I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed, and one of the days, I just f**king snapped.



"I called Megan... I was like, 'You aren’t here for me.' I'm in my room and I'm, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent. That's when I started realised something's not right (in my head)."



After the incident, the Transformers actress and Kelly's 12-year-old Casie convinced him to stop abusing drugs.



Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.