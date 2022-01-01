Nicola Roberts to play Pride pop-up

Nicola Roberts is set to perform as part of Southern Comfort's Pride celebrations in London.



The Girls Aloud star will take to the stage in Soho on July 2, as the liqueur brand brings a taste of New Orleans to the UK as part of Pride in London.



The pop-up slushie bar is located at 55 Dean Street, London, W1D 6AF, and will take place in time for the Pride Parade between 12pm-7pm.



Joining 'The Masked Singer' winner will be DJ Raven Mandella and drag stars Taylor Trash and Soroya Marchelle.



They will be serving up NOLA slushie daiquiri to Pride-goers.



What's more, the sale of each cocktail will be donated to Pride in London's Unity Fund.