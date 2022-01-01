Travis Scott announces first UK gig since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott's first concert in the UK since the Astroworld tragedy will take place in August.

The 31-year-old rapper is set to headline London’s The O2 arena on August 6.

Travis has performed a handful of gigs since 10 people were killed at his music festival in Houston, Texas last year.

Eight crowd members died in a terrifying crush during the first night of his event at the NRG Park in Houston in November 2021. Two more revellers died from their injuries in hospital in the days after the event, while 300 gig-goers were left injured.

Last month, the 'Antidote' star played the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where her performed 'Mafia' and 'Lost Forever'.

Travis performed his first public gig since the disaster at a club in Miami, Florida in early May.

He previously performed a short guest appearance at a Coachella afterparty on April 17. He also played at a private pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air on March 26.

Later this year, Travis will headline the Primavera Festival in South America, which visits countries including Brazil, Chile and Argentina. He is set to play three shows in November alongside singer Lorde. Other acts on the bill for the festival include Arctic Monkeys and Bjork. According to TMZ, Travis wanted to book more shows over the summer.

Travis was recently sued by a woman who claimed she suffered a miscarriage after being crushed at Astroworld.

Organisers of the event were hit by a wrongful death lawsuit from Shanazia Williamson, who accused them of a "failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff and supervise" the concert.

Shanazia - who also sued Live Nation, Scoremore Holdings, ASM Global, Harris Co. Sports Convention, and other companies who put on the festival - claimed in documents obtained by Rolling Stone magazine that she was trampled and crushed during the crowd surge and was left with "trouble breathing, chest pain and left leg pain".

The woman originally filed a lawsuit just for her injuries, but submitted an amended complaint over a month later, citing wrongful death and mentioning injuries to her stomach.

In Texas, the law states that a foetus "that dies as a result of negligence can be the basis of a wrongful death lawsuit."

Almost 5,000 attendees have claimed they were injured at the festival and hundreds have filed lawsuits over the tragedy, but they have been consolidated and are being handled by one judge.

In March, the 'Goosebumps' hitmaker announced Project HEAL, a long-term series of philanthropy and investment efforts to "honour" the victims of the tragedy.